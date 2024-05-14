Obituary and funeral service: James Marvin Davis, Sr., 81, of Monroe

James Marvin Davis, Sr., age of 81, of Monroe passed away on May 10, 2024. He was born on October 10, 1942 to the late Lucile Williams Davis and the late Marvin Almon Davis. He was preceded in death by his son: the late Marvin Davis, Jr. and granddaughter: the late Brooke Yarter.

Surviving are wife: Brenda Richardson Davis; daughter: Stephanie Yarter (Jay); sister: Ruth Kirkland; grandson: Blake Yarter (Kaitlyn); great grandchildren: Makenna Yarter, Mckayla Yarter, Bryce Yarter.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Chris Conner officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Garden.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc was in charge of arrangements.

