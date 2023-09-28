Obituary and funeral service: James Ralph Bowden, Jr., 81, of Social Circle

James Ralph Bowden, Jr., 81, of Social Circle, GA, died in Monroe, GA on September 25, 2023.

Ralph was born in Wetumpka, AL on April 10, 1942 to James Ralph, Sr. and Mattie Inella Bowden, and was raised in Montgomery, AL. Ralph graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1960. He married Mary Foster in 1963. He and Mary later moved to Georgia, where he raised his family and lived the remainder of his life. Ralph was a devoted family man, who provided well for his family and loved them well, as he was well loved.

Ralph is survived by his wife Mary; sons Mike and Cliff; and grandchildren Jessica, Sarah, and Charlie, who were his greatest source of joy.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 7th at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA at 2:00PM, visitation at 1:00PM.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

