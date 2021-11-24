Obituary and funeral service: James Rogal Doggett, 88, of Walton County

James Rogal Doggett, age 88, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021. He was born in Walton County on April 21, 1933 to the late Ida Mae Bramblett Doggett and the late Roy Hillman Doggett.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Eley Doggett of Oxford; daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Jimmy Duncan of Oxford; sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Freda Doggett of Oxford, Jon and Rebecca Doggett of Oxford; brother and sister-in-law, Barry and Joanne Doggett of Oxford; grandchildren: Matt Duncan, Lori Rutledge, Rebekah Edwards, Brandon Keene, Brent Doggett, Lauren Bishop, Christopher Doggett, and Rachel Carithers; and 16 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on November 27, 2021 at Jersey Holiness Church with Rev. Matt Duncan, Rev. Charles Edwards, Rev. Steve Shaneyfelt, Pastor Rev. Rick Simpson.

Interment will follow at Jersey Holiness Church Cemetery.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.