Obituary and funeral service: James Rouben, 90, of Loganville

James Rouben age 90 of Loganville, GA., passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023. He was preceded in death by wife, Betty Rouben; daughter, Tynda Rouben; brother, Pete Rouben ; and sister, Diana Rouben. James is survived by his daughters, Ange Durham, Mary Alice Aubrey; granddaughters, Abbie Aulds, Hayley Rouben, and Maggie Burrows; and great granddaughter, Emmie Aulds; sisters, Betty Shackelford and Tina Martin; as well as many nieces, nephews and in law families.



Jim was a proud member of IBEW Local #613. His work as an electrician served him well, and he used his skills to bless others his entire life. He was a strong Christian, as he came to know Jesus as his Savior in 1975. He was very passionate to share Christ’s love with everyone he met. He never met a stranger, and if you knew him you loved him.



Jim always had a story to tell, a joke to share, and a hug to give. There is no doubt he heard Jesus say to him “Well done, good and faithful servant” when he entered heavens splendor.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of James Rouben will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10 AM at the Yellow River Baptist Church, 3650 Five Forks Trickum Road, SW, Lilburn, GA. 30047. James Rouben will lie in state Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Dawn Memorial Park, Decatur, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.