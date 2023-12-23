Obituary and funeral service: James T Bennett, Jr., 63, of Loganville

James T Bennett Jr., age 63 of Loganville GA, died December 18, 2023. He is preceded in death by his father James Thomas Bennett Sr. of Snellville GA and his sister April Cockrell of Snellville GA. He is survived by his son Brandon T Bennett of Cumming GA and his mother Shirley Bennett of Loganville GA, his Brother and sister-in-law John and Donna Bennett of Dacula GA and his sister and brother-in-law Thomas and Connie Johnston of Loganville GA, Niece Tiffany and Justin Richey, Nephew Tim and Makenzie Barnes, Nephew Jason and Jessica Bennett, Nephew Jacob And Syra Bennett, Niece Elizabeth and John and Nephew Jackson Cockrell, Great Nieces Reagan and Olivia Richey and Great Nephew Channing Barnes.



Mr. Bennett had 25+ years of faithful service with ER Snell as a heavy equipment operator. He spent his spare time fishing, camping, and watching John Wayne Movies. Mr. Bennett enjoyed his family life.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel in Snellville, Georgia. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home; and on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM at the funeral home until the time of service.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

