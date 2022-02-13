Obituary and funeral service: James T. Robertson, 89, of Loganville

James T. Robertson, Jr., age 89 of Loganville (formerly of Decatur), passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. James was predeceased by his wife of nearly 70 years, Clara L. Robertson, parents, James T. and Leona Robertson, Sr., brother, Howard O. Robertson. Survived by daughter, Brenda D. Heitz of Loganville, son & daughter-in-law, Mike and Jan Robertson of Loganville, daughter, Sherry R. Erskine of Loganville, and daughter & son-in-law, Keith and Dawn Leach of Lawrenceville; 8 grandchildren: Melanie C. Freeman, Kevin M. Freeman (Traci), Melissa D. Erskine Cape (Brent), Brian A. Erskine (Tracy), Brandon M. Robertson, J. Tyler Robertson, Samantha N. Leach (Matthew), and Emily E. Leach (Jordan); 6 great-grandchildren: Evan Messer (Lorrie-Elle), McKenzie Freeman, Clay Erskine, Devan Cape, Kensleigh Erskine, and Leila Ruth Leach; and one great-great grandchild, Hendon Ray Messer.

James led a full life and in the eyes of those that loved him, he was larger than life. He was the most generous and kind soul that a person could know. He survived Polio as a child and strived to live the fullest life possible. Due to this, he dedicated many hours to charity and giving back, especially to the Shriners Hospital for Children. James loved to spend time with his family, travel, football, baseball, and his most beloved pastimes, golf and fishing. James (aka Pawpaw) was an avid golfer. In his younger days, he participated in many tournaments. At the Atlanta Classic ProAm tournament (competing against many golfers, including Hale Irwin), he Eagled the 17th hole on Wednesday to win the day, while Hale Irwin Eagled the 17th hole on Sunday to win the tournament. James (and Clara) traveled to Europe, California, the Grand Canyon, and many other wonderful places. James (and Clara) made sure that all their children and grandchildren experienced Disney World and first visited during the inaugural season. James (and Clara) and their best friends, Bart and Barbara McFall, were included on many of these adventures in life, they were more family than friends. The Robertson and McFall families enjoyed many hours of camping and fishing and ventured into long term camping spots and pontoon boats on Lake Martin (Alabama). James shared his love of fishing with anyone that would join him. He wasn’t one to really care about tournaments but loved to park the boat under a bridge and just relax and watch the pole. It was an outlet and a loved hobby and has become so for several of the grandkids and great-grandkids.

James worked as a Grocery Buyer and General Manager of Associated Grocers, and moved on to New Cigar and Candy, and then finally at Stone Mountain Park before officially retiring for good. He was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star – Stone Mountain Chapter and the Masonic Lodge. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Minister Don Hardison will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in James’ memory to Shriners Hospital for Children c/o Yaarab Shrine 400 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 or via their website at: https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/giving. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.