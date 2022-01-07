Obituary and funeral service: James Taylor Preston, 35, of Monroe

James Taylor Preston, 35, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

He was born in Walton County on Aug. 13, 1986, to Jan and Perry Preston.

He is survived by his wife, Ashlan Cook; daughter, Hallie Preston; mother and stepdad, Jan and David Gibson; dad and stepmother, Perry and Stephanie Preston; brothers and sister: Jennifer Preston and Lee Nunnally, Hunter and Melissa Gibson, Alex Gibson, Camille Preston; nieces and nephews, Gunner and Kylee Bray, Grant, Bryce and Wyatt Gibson, Khyler and Joren Hannay, Noah Pinson.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hallie’s trust account at Edward Jones. Checks can be made to Hallie Preston or Edward Jones, with Hallie’s name in the memo line. You can take them to Edward Jones in Monroe or mail it to them at Edward Jones, P.O. Box 2037, Monroe, GA 30655.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.