Obituary and funeral service: James Thomas Spier, 69, of Loganville

James Thomas Spier, age 69 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Lilburn First Baptist Church Cemetery, 285 Main Street, Lilburn, GA 30047.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Emory Wesley “Bud” and Nellie (Pirkle) Spier; and sister, Peggy Waldrop. He is survived by his daughter, Chasity Hawkins of Loganville, GA; brothers and sister-in-law, Wesley and Tina Spier of Lilburn, GA and Jerry and Faye Spier of Cornelia, GA; sister, Sara Hartman of Smyrna, GA; grandchildren, Kourtny Hinkle and Kole Hawkins; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.