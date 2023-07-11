Obituary and funeral service: Jan Rich, 59, of Loganville

Jan Rich, age 59 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Elder Jason Solomon and Elder Billy Mullis officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Jan worked for Regions Bank across the Southeast and later became a parapro for Hall County Schools. She was a member of Northside Primitive Baptist Church in Marietta and was preceded in death by her brother, Rob Kiser and former husband, Cary Grant Rich. She is survived by her son, Joseph Rich of Gainesville; parents, Bob and Lilla Kiser of Loganville; sister & brother-in-law, Pam and Rick Bak of Milton; sister-in-law, Kim Kiser of Loganville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.