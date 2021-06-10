Obituary and funeral service: Jan Roe, 84, of Loganville

Jan Roe, age 84 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Center Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Grey officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Roe was born in 1936 to the late Fonnie Hoke and Hazel (McCullers) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Roe; and grandson Joshua Harrison Roe. She is survived by her children, Pagie and B.J. Whitehead of Loganville, Kenn Lee and Renee Roe of Monroe, Keith Harrison and Kelly Roe of Loganville, Kerry and Gina Roe of Loganville; grandchildren, Robbie Nash, Misti Crowder, Justin Roe, Jessica Meers, Chandler Roe, Megan Roe, Craig Roe, Joshua Evan Roe, Krista Roe; great-grandchildren, Angelica Jimenez, Alyssa Jimenez, Hollis Roe, Little Robbie Nash, Maddox Roe, Lennox Meers, Lanie Nash, Raelynn Meers, Aaron Jackson Roe; and brother, Norman Smith of New Jersey.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.