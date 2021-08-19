Obituary and funeral service: Janet Kelly Harrison Bruce, 50, of Lawrenceville

Janet Kelly Harrison Bruce, 50, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Thursday August, 12th 2021 in Duluth, Ga.

Viewing Service: Thursday, August 19th from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Wages and Sons Funeral Home

1031 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Celebration of Life Memorial Service: October 3rd 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Lawrenceville Presbyterian Church

800 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, Ga 30046

Janet was born in Atlanta to Wayne and Gayle Harrison on October 3rd 1970. She attended Central Gwinnett High School and graduated in 1988. Janet went on to pursue an education degree from the University of Georgia; she was the first college scholar from her family. She married Christopher Bruce on November 20th 1994. Janet has spent the last 27 years as a high school science teacher. Her first teaching position was at Winder Barrow High School, then onto Monroe Area High School. For the last 17 years, she has been teaching at Grayson High School. Janet committed her life to being a pillar for anyone who needed her- in or out of the classroom. Spending most of her time with children of her own, of the church, or in the school, she could always be found having fun, being young and silly, and dancing. She devoted her time and energy to giving; giving her knowledge, her patience, her humor, and her love to her family, friends, and students.

Janet is preceded in death by C.A. and Alice (Simonton) Harrison, Netta and Lawton Wasson, and Edgar and Mary Ellen Bruce.

Janet is survived by Christopher Bruce (husband), Dalton Bruce (son), Gentry Bruce (daughter), Mary Ellen Harrison/Jeff (sister), Christopher Harrison (brother), Melissa Bruce Porter/Jeff (sister in law), Wayne and Gayle Harrison (parents), McKenzey Harrison, Victoria Harrison, Hunter Harrison, Gracie Harrison, and Brenden Flannigan (nieces and nephews). She is survived by many other aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Children Healthcare of Atlanta or the Paul Ard Scholarship fund at Lawrenceville Presbyterian Church where Janet has been a lifelong member.

