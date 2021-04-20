Obituary and funeral service: Janet Louise Edge, 75, of Loganville

Click to view Livestream

Janet Louise Edge, age 75 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

You can view the service, which will be livestreamed, either by going to the Tom M. Wages Facebook page or by clicking the blue link, on the obituary page, on the website.

