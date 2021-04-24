Obituary and funeral service: Janice ‘Jan’ Rowland, 72, of Monroe

Janice “Jan” Rowland, age 72 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Jan was retired from Steinmart where she was a Shipping & Receiving Manager. She was preceded in death by her father, Haskel Letha Melton. Jan is survived by her loving husband, Philip Rowland of Monroe; daughters, Ashley Michelle Rowland of Atlanta, Allison Rowland of Monroe; son, Alex Rowland of Chesterland, Ohio. mother, Helen Melton of Charlestown, Indiana; sisters, Charlotte Phillips of Charlestown, Indiana, Debbie Tackett of Charlestown, Indiana and Tina Edmonds of Jacksonville, Florida.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Boxer Butts & Other Mutts, 108 Schermerhorn Ln. Arden, N.C. 28704. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Janice “Jan” Rowland please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.