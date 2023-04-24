Obituary and funeral service: Janice Marie Jackson Whitley, 73, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Janice Whitley

Janice Marie Jackson Whitley, age 73, of Monroe, passed away on April 21, 2023. Mrs. Whitley was born on February 2, 1950 to the late Julia Copeland Jackson and the late Luther Harold Jackson.

Surviving members of the family are loving husband, Billy Whitley; daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Richard Moss; son and daughter-in-law, John and Jenny Whitley; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Larry Jenkins; grandchildren, Luke and Kayla Moss, Dylan Moss, Hunter Whitley, Koney and Tyler Azar, Winter and Terrique Harris; great grandchildren, Abigail, Cohen, Harper, Julia, Owen, Grady, Charley, Elowyn, Jennifer.

Family will be receiving friends on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Meadows Funeral Home from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. An additional visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow to Social Circle City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request you make a donation in honor of Janice Whitley to the American Cancer Foundation at https://donate.cancer.org.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.