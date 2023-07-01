Obituary and funeral service: Jason Cochran, 42, of Monroe

Jason Cochran, age 42 of Monroe, GA passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Jason was a family caretaker and loved being in the garden. Pet birds were his pride and joy and he loved being an uncle. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Alan Cochran; grandparents, Norma and Don Cochran; grandmother, Marguerite Cates; grandfather, Lemuel Elery Cates, Sr. Jason is survived by his mother, Marshia Mitchell; sisters, Krista Wheeler, Ashlee Cochran, Pamela Mitchell; brother, James Mitchell; many nieces and nephews; two great-great nieces and nephews; aunts, Charlotte Connell, Sandra Alegria; uncle, Lemuel Elery Cates, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jason Cochran please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.