Obituary and funeral service: Jay Terrell, 60, of Monroe

Jay Terrell, age 60 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Corinth Christian Church in Loganville with Minister Don Hardison officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Jay was a 1980 graduate of Redan High School and graduated from Auburn University in 1984. He was a member of Corinth Christian Church and retired from Delta after 29 years of service. He was also the owner & operator of Brown Bridge Storage in Covington. Jay was the sweetest, funniest, and most generous man. He loved traveling with his family, watching ball games, and relaxing on the beach. He is the blueprint for being a great husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Ronald Terrell. Jay is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sharon M. Terrell of Monroe; daughter, Dr. Blake Elizabeth Terrell; and son, Thomas Brett Terrell, both of Monroe; mother, Patsy Terrell of Social Circle; brothers, Andy Terrell of Bradenton, FL, Don and Martha Terrell of Oxford; 1 uncle; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy. 81, Loganville, GA 30052 or online at https://corinth.cc/give/

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.