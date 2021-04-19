Obituary and funeral service: Jean Marie Quick, 74, of Loganville

Jean Marie Quick, age 74 of Loganville, passed on to her eternal life on Saturday April 17, 2021. She was born on January 15, 1947 in Seattle, Washington.

Jean was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. With a servant’s heart and unbreakable faith, she was a shining light to anyone she met. Jean was a selfless soul, always donating & volunteering to programs such as Manna Ministries, Headstart, & anyone in need. She never knew a stranger.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of 54 precious years, James Quick; sons and daughter in law, Richard Patraw, Jimmy and Donna Quick; daughter and son in law, Gina and Scott Crawford; sister and brother in law, Lynne and Farrell Norman; grandchildren, Jauton and Jeremy Bender, Kayla Crawford, Billie Jo Quick, and Brooke Crawford; great grandchildren, Mason, Gavin and Emery Bender.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 21st at 1:00 PM at the Lighthouse World Outreach Center with Pastor Raymond Hardy officiating. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 21st at the Lighthouse World Outreach Center from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.