Obituary and funeral service: Jean Nash Hudson, 79, of Loganville

Jean Nash Hudson, age 79 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 12, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Adam Turner and Minister Don Hardison officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park, 6841 Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro, GA.

Jean was a Cafeteria Worker for Clayton County Public Schools prior to her retirement. She was an avid Braves fan and was very passionate about caring for the babies in the church nursery. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Clifton G. Hudson; parents, Harlan and Annabelle (Cook) Nash.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Gerald and Robyn Hudson of Loganville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Jeff Morgan of McDonough, GA; siblings, Barbara Huddle of Hanahan, SC, James Nash of Lorton, VA, Virginia Draughon of FL, and Clifford Nash of Hephzibah, GA; grandchildren, Rebecca Smith, Ryan and Samia Hudson, Tyler Harris, Randal and Victoria Hudson, R. Daniel Harris and Russell Hudson; great grandchildren, Cecilia Hudson – Liff, Emmalynn Unsel, Hudsyn Smith, Milena Hudson and Liam Hudson; many nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road NE #A, Atlanta, GA 30328 or https://www.stjude.org. The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jean Nash Hudson please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.