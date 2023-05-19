Obituary and funeral service: Jean Pruitt Bachelor, 92, of Monroe

Jean Pruitt Batchelor, 92 of Monroe, Georgia, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. She passed away peacefully with family by her side.

She attended 1025 Church! in Monroe for many years and especially enjoyed her Sunday school class. Jean was born on October 17, 1930 to Ezra Ellison Pruitt and Eva Lucinda Harris Pruitt. She lived in the small community of Matt in Forsyth County, Georgia with her parents and siblings. Jean and her twin sister, Joan, were the youngest of 12. Jean and her late husband Scott Batchelor raised their 3 children in Monroe where she worked as a seamstress at Carwood Manufacturing for many years.

She lived independently until recently and was very fortunate to have wonderful caring neighbors throughout the years. Jean was a kind, gently soul who enjoyed the simple things in life and always put others above herself. She loved crocheting (especially afghans), attending church, gospel music, cooking, plants/gardening, traveling, fellowship at The Walton County Senior Citizens and spending time with her family and friends. She especially looked forward to the annual Pruitt Family Reunion. She also loved to cheer on the Atlanta Braves and rarely missed watching a game on TV, often while conversing with her sister on the phone.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Ezra and Eva Pruitt, husband, Scott Batchelor, daughter Denise Weathers, granddaughter, Jessica Beall and 10 siblings. She is survived by her son Lanier (Sandy) Batchelor, daughter, Deborah Bradford, twin sister, Joan Jones, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. An inurnment will immediately follow the service at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Hwy 11 N, Monroe, Ga 30656. The family will receive friends on Sunday prior to the service from 1:00 PM till 2:45 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.