Obituary and funeral service: Jean Todd, 86, of Loganville

Jean Todd, age 86 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022 at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, Lawrenceville with Rev. Allison Per-Lee officiating.

Jean was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Snellville. She was preceded in death by husband, Donald Todd. Surviving are children, Donna and Nick Nicholas of Loganville, Dale and Bob Schambach of Loganville, Cynthia and Michael Molnar of Smyrna; sister, Louise Williams of Fairburn; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Phillip Kearney, Bradley and Rachel Schambach, Casey Schambach; and great grandchild, Summit Kearney.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.