Obituary and funeral service: Jeanne Whitfield Eubanks, 58, of Loganville

Jeanne Whitfield Eubanks, age 58, was born Jeanne Lynn Whitfield, to Leon and Norma Jean (McClure) Whitfield of Loganville, Georgia. She is survived by her children, Branden (Rebecca) Whitfield, Brittany (Debbie) Christian, and Kaylie Eubanks, her grandchildren, Avery and Piper Whitfield, Maisie Christian, her sister and brother, Valerie (Mel) Cown and Tim (Stephanie) Whitfield, and her nephew and several nieces. She was a loving mother to her three children and a wonderful mawmaw to her grandchildren.



She graduated from Loganville High School (Class of 1981) and was a graduate of the University of Georgia in 1984. She was a life-time member of The Girl Scouts of America, and she was a Girl Scout troop leader and assisted with a Cub Scout den as a young adult. She participated in the 4-H Club for many years and began her love of cooking when she competed in the 4-H Bake Off, making her famous mace cake and going all the way to state. Her children especially enjoy stories about her playing powder-puff football at Loganville High School where she was known as “Wild Whitfield #64”.



Jeanne was an independent, hardworking, single mother who was actively involved in her children’s extracurricular activities. She worked with her family in several different businesses and was always good with money and accounting. She was an entrepreneur and modeled her work ethic and taught her children everything she learned from her parents. In her free time, she loved puzzles and games and would hide the last puzzle piece, so she always had the honor of completing the puzzle, a fact she didn’t reveal until her children were adults. A lover of the outdoors, Jeanne enjoyed camping, where she could hike and fish in the company of her dogs and family. She had a green thumb and had a house full of plants. She also enjoyed wildlife and had turtles, lizards, and fish as pets. She had a huge bird sanctuary at her home.



As a prolific storyteller, Jeanne could embellish the recounting of mundane and trivial experiences into action packed adventures that culminated into her role as the conquering heroine. She will be missed by her friends, employees, tenants and mostly by her family. We will always love her and already miss her!



A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Loganville Baptist Church with Pastor Stephen Morse officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.