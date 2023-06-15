Obituary and funeral service: Jeffrey ‘Hippie’ Arwood, 62, of Social Circle

Jeffrey “Hippie” Arwood, age 62 of Social Circle, passed away on June 10, 2023.

Hippie was born in Maryville, TN on October 21, 1960 to Barbara Raines Arwood and the late Noel Angelo Arwood. Mr. Arwood was preceded in death by his father Noel Angelo Arwood; daughter, April Day.

Surviving members of the family are mother, Barbara Arwood; loving wife, Lavonda Allen Arwood; daughters and sons-in-laws, Carmenia and John Wayne Farley, Christina and Chad Nottingham; sons, Jeffrey Noel Arwood, Jeffrey Michael Maples; brothers and sister-in-law, Rick and Patti Arwood, William Arwood; step-brother, Robert Stevens Gibson; grandchildren, Austin Prater, Evan Bosserman, Brendan Stockton, Kaydence Maples, Bryce Taylor, Brantley Farley, Alyssa Jones, Savanna Gibbs, Bryant Hitson Jr, Summer Hitson, Brayden Hitson, Preston Stovall; great grandchild, Maisley Wiggins; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

To know Hippie was to love Hippie. For those who were blessed enough to know Hippie, you know that he was a loving, genuine, generous, happy, and funny man. Hippie would give you the shirt off of his back if you needed it. He loved everyone and judged nobody.

Hippie believed in forgiveness and never held grudges. He always had a smile on his face everywhere he went, no matter what obstacles he may have been facing of his own. Making people smile is what made Hippie the happiest. He was the “life of the party” everywhere he went. Hippie had a contagious laugh and smile that will never be forgotten. He was a devoted and loyal family man and friend.

Hippie loved his mama and was a mama’s boy, being his moma’s “Turtle Dove”. Hippie was a dedicated and hard worker. He wasn’t afraid to take on any challenge or task. He loved his wife, siblings, kids, grandkids, family and friends, and he made sure he let it be known to the world. We will always carry him in our hearts everywhere we go. We were blessed to have him for the time that we did. We love you and miss you so much Hippie.

They say God always takes the good ones first, but this time God took the best when he called Hippie home. Fly high Hippie, until we meet again. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon. We will always love you.

In the famous words of Hippie, “We will hold it down for you down here, Hippie, you dig? Peace and love.”

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on June 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.