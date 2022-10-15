Obituary and funeral service: Jeffrey Neal Ervin, 56, of Monroe

Jeffrey Neal Ervin, 56 years of age, of Monroe passed away on October 12, 2022. Jeff was born on April 12, 1966 in Athens, Georgia to the late Annie Lois Mobley Ervin and the late Grady Edward Ervin.

Surviving members of the family are, daughters and fiance, Blair Ervin and Jake Joyner, Heather Ervin, Vickie Reeves; grandchildren, Jase Joyner, Grady Joyner, Blake Porter, and Bryson Porter; sisters and brothers-in-law, Vicky and Ronnie Thurmond, Teresa Peters and Mark Hill; brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Cathy Ervin.

Jeff never met a stranger, only friends that he would do anything for. He loved to fish, hunt, and everything outdoors. He loved cruising around the country roads. Jeff wanted nothing in life but to make someone laugh so he was constantly telling jokes. His boat was his pride and joy but his girls and grand boys was his world.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Monroe Church of God, with Rev. Rick Baker officiating. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.