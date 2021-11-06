Obituary and funeral service: Jeffrey Todd Hester of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Jeffrey Todd Hester

Jeffrey Todd Hester was born and raised in Social Circle, Georgia. He joined the Navy after high school and served in the Persian Gulf War where he was on the crew of a P-3 Orion tracking submarines. He loved drawing and designed patches and insignias for his crew. After the military he attended Art School in Atlanta and headed west to San Francisco where he worked for the Paul Thiebaud Gallery and began dedicating time to his painting. He then studied graphic design at Creative Circus and worked in advertising until he got sick of sitting behind a desk and hit the road, eventually landing in Marfa, TX. The landscape captured his heart and became an infinite source of inspiration for Jeffrey’s paintings and pastels. Jeffrey founded Rangefinder West Texas, a guide business to expose others to the exceptional beauty of the desert. He made Marfa his home and Marfa made Jeffrey their own. He will be profoundly missed.

He’s the son of Mary Lynn Reinagel and the late Ed Reinagel and William A. and Kay Hester.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Social Circle First Baptist Church.

