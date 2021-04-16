Obituary and funeral service: Jennifer Bennett, of Monroe

Jennifer Bennett passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Jennifer was born in Albany, Georgia to Thomas (Monk) and Sheila May. After moving to Lilburn in 1985, Jennifer graduated from Shiloh High School in 1991. She went on to study Dental Hygiene at Clayton State University. Jennifer genuinely loved her profession and she worked for over 20 years at Loganville Family Dentistry with Dr. Ponnie Poisal. She and her husband Michael married on October 25, 1997. The light of her life, Joshua, was born on April 4, 2003.

Jennifer is survived by her husband Michael and son Joshua of Monroe, her parents Thomas and Sheila May of Winder, her sisters Natalie May of Winder and Ashley and Peren Ford of Suwanee, her Mother-In-Law Nell Bennett of Loganville, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jennifer loved life and everything it had to offer. She loved her son, her husband and her family very much. She enjoyed being a Dental Hygienist and loved all of her patients. She had a knack for all things crafty and she often shared her crafting gifts with those she loved, sending them handmade cards and wreaths.

Jennifer loved children. She was Fairy Godmother to many little kids and even some adults. She loved making these children special goody bags to celebrate each little holiday. She often put her wonderful crafting skills to use when putting together these sweet gifts.

One of Jennifer’s favorite things was Disney. She loved how magical Disney made her feel. Thanks to her sisters, Ashley, Natalie, and many others who donated to the cause, Jennifer was able to go on her ultimate dream Disney vacation. An epic 10 day stay at the Grand Floridian with an electric wheelchair which allowed her to scoot all over each of the parks. If you asked Jennifer what her favorite park was, the answer would be Magic Kingdom followed by an in depth explanation of why she enjoyed each of the other parks as well. She often referred to it as her “happy place” and she could sit and look at the castle for hours.

Jennifer had the most positive attitude and met the world with kindness, even when most people wouldn’t. She fought cancer with such dignity and grace that those who did not know her would never have known that she was sick.

She brought light into the lives of so many people. She will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate to know her, but her strength, courage, and positivity will be remembered forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at St. Anna’s Catholic Church in Monroe with limited seating for family and friends due to Covid. Father Daniel R. Toof will serve as Celebrant. The service will be live streamed for friends on St. Anna’s Facebook and Youtube page. A Reception for family and friends will follow the service at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 127 Hickory Grove Church Road, Monroe, Georgia 30656. The family asks that if you are planning on attending the service or reception, please wear a color other than black to celebrate Jennifer’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Gwinnett County Unit, 6500 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Suite 260, Duluth, GA 30097 or the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jennifer M. Bennett please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.