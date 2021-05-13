Obituary and funeral service: Jeremy Orr, 36, of Loganville

Jeremy Orr, age 36 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Church at the Grove, Walnut Grove. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA. 770-466-1544. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the children’s college fund. A complete obituary to follow and will include the donation link.

