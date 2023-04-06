Obituary and funeral service: Jeremy Shannon, 33, of Loganville

SHANNON – Jeremy Shannon, age 33 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Greene officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM – 2:45 PM prior to the service.

Jeremy was an auto technician for Shannon Automotive and was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Shirley (Conner) Shannon. He is survived by his son, Brayson Shannon of Loganville; parents, Mitch and Glenda Shannon of Loganville; sister, Miranda Garner of Loganville; maternal grandparents, Ray and Nettie Powell of Loganville; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for Jeremy. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

