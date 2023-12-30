Obituary and funeral service: Jeremy Thomas Evans, 30, of Loganville

Jeremy Thomas Evans, age 30 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023. He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Flor Maldonado and paternal grandmother, Leodas Evans. Jeremy is survived by his parents, Tom and Mayra Evans; sister & brother-in-law, Kara and Robert Snider; brother, Andrew Evans; daughter, Dani Evans; paternal grandfather, Tom Evans; and maternal grandfather, Cesar Maldonado; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jeremy graduated from Loganville High School in 2011. He went to college for some time at Kennesaw State University. He worked in the trucking industry as a driver for many years, most recently with XPO.

Jeremy fiercely loved his daughter Dani and treasured their time together. He highly valued all his family and friends and had a knack for making his loved ones laugh with his wise cracks. An avid fisherman, Jeremy enjoyed spending his free time by the water. His other hobbies included computer gaming, powerlifting, watching football, range shooting and listening to classical organ music. Jeremy was also a talented piano player and could play songs by ear.

A Memorial Service in celebration of Jeremy’s life will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 6, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or donations and meal train can be arranged through https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/wdr1q0. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

