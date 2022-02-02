Obituary and funeral service: Jerrie Lynn (Drake) Richardson, 63, of Monroe

Jerrie Lynn (Drake) Richardson, age 63 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Sorrells and Pastor Matt Watson officiating.

Lynn was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Rella Joan (Atha) and Kenneth Allison; father, Roddis Franklin Drake; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Wanda Allison; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Stiles and Edna (Britt) Richardson; and brother-in-law, Jeff Richardson. Lynn is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Allen Richardson of Monroe; children, Jennifer and Russell Harris of Good Hope, Christy and Chris Childers of Social Circle, Samuel and Gabby Richardson of Buford, Hannah Richardson of Monroe, Rachel and John Clark of Monroe; sisters, Jackie Morton, Joyce Reese, Judy Parman, Jennifer Bess, and Janet Hollingsworth, all of Nashville, TN; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Phil Scott of Walnut Grove; brother, Johnny Drake of Nashville, TN; brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Nora Allison of Madison; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Tina and Brian Ford of Snellville and Kathy and Bill Pembroke of Roswell; brothers-in-law, Lyndon Richardson and Chris Idema of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Jesse Middlebrooks, Jared Middlebrooks, Brandon Samples, Caleb Richardson, Maddie Jo Samples, Mary Grace Samples, Nicholas Richardson, Jac Clark, Jaspyr Clark, Jonas Clark, Vincent Richardson, Rella Richardson, and Micah Richardson; great grandchild, Stiles Dixon Middlebrooks; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Go Fund Me account for the ongoing medical care of Hannah Richardson, https://gofund.me/580499f1. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Ga 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.