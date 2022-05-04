Obituary and funeral service: Jerry ‘David’ Brock, Sr., 71, of Monroe

Jerry (David) Brock, Sr., age 71 of Monroe, passed away on April 30, 2022. He was born in Atlanta, GA on July 10, 1950 to the late Willowease Berry Brock and the late Lee Frances Brock. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Cindy McNeely Brock; his sister, the late Judy Shaw; his brother, the late Jack Brock.

Surviving are daughters and sons in law, Heather and Curtis Williams, Kim and Dewayne Smitherman; son, David Brock; sisters, Janice Elliott, Joyce Soliwada, Jane Thompson; brother, Joe Brock; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday May 4th at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Between. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.