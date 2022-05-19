Obituary and funeral service: Jerry Derek Conners, Sr., 75, of Loganville

Jerry Derek Conners, Sr. age 75, of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Mr. Conners will be cremated, and his urn will be interred at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens at a later date and time.

He was a U.S. Marine Veteran and a bus driver for Barrow County Schools. He enjoyed fishing, watching the GA Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves Baseball. He was preceded in death by wife, Sherry Lee (Dean) Conners; and his parents, Samuel & Ruby Sharpton Conners. He is survived by his children, Jerry Derek Conners, Jr., Woodstock, GA: Annette & Robert Miller, Loganville, GA; Brian Conners, Walnut Grove, GA; Sandy Scruggs, Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Heather, Randy, Breanna, Madison, Alex, Destiny, Adam Blake, and Drew; and 9 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046.

