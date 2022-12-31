Obituary and funeral service: Jerry Duane Moore Sr, 81, of Monroe

Jerry Duane Moore Sr, 81 of Monroe, GA finished his race here on earth Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. While he leaves a big hole in many hearts, he is undoubtedly at peace in Heaven with the God he loved and spent his life serving. The celebration of his inspirational life and the amazing legacy he leaves behind will be on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at 2:00pm at Crossroads Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA with Rev. Kenny Kuykendall and Rev. Rodney Agan officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the church prior to the service. Interment will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Lawrenceville.

With an incredible career of 58 years as a professional truck driver and lay preacher, Jerry never met a stranger and had a way of making everyone feel important and wanted. He spent his life giving to everyone around him with a deep compassion and genuine love for all. Family was everything to him, and there are so many more who he treated and considered like family.

Jerry was preceded in death by both his parents, Myron Ford and Mildred Davis Moore; sister Ferrell Kloxin, and brother Claude Moore. Jerry will be dearly missed by the love of his life for 61 years, Alice Gail (Harbin) Moore; His children: Duane Moore, Melanie Keeling (Bill), Myron Moore (Lisa), Andy Moore (Allison), and Tara Broom (Jeremy); Grandchildren: Chad Keeling (Emily), Ethan Moore, Blake Keeling, Rachel Cerna (Rick), Leslie Keeling, Lindsay Keeling, Cassie Keeling, Brooklyn Davis (Jackson) , Wyatt Moore (Anna), Michael Tuscano, Dylan Moore, Abigail Moore, Annabelle Moore, Kate Broom, MaryAlice Moore, and Millie Moore; Great Grandchildren: Skylar Hyatt, Banks Keeling, Raelyn Dilfield, Aubrey Moore, Nolan Keeling, Damien Cerna, Stetson Moore, Charlie Cerna, Owen Dilfield, and Jameson Moore; and sister Lillian Danner.

Please request that floral deliveries be made to the church on Monday. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.