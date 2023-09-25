Obituary and funeral service: Jerry E. Smith, 84, of Eatonton (formerly of Loganville)

Jerry E. Smith age 84, of Eatonton, GA formerly of Loganville, passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Crossroads Baptist Church, 1065 S. Wesley Chapel Road, Eatonton, GA 31024 with Pastor John McMillian, Jr. officiating. Interment will be at 3 PM after the service at Haynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 3995 Rosebud Road, Loganville, GA 30052 with Pastor Tony Long officiating.

Jerry retired from The W. W. Williams Co. after 41 years of service. He was in the Air National Guard for 6 years, member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Eatonton, where he was a Deacon. He enjoyed singing in the choir and was active in the Joy Sunday School Class.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue Swancey Smith; parents, Harle Harvey and Curtis Estelle (Gresham) Smith; brothers and sisters, Lottie Adams, Harold Smith, William Smith and Gail Piper. He is survived by his wife, Wilma K. Smith of Eatonton; children, Greg and Dey Smith of Loganville, Connie and Dennis Doster of Braselton, Melodi and Freddie Gault of Union, S.C; grandchildren, Gregory and Emily Smith of Elberton, Emma Cate Smith of Athens, Kyle and Amber Doster of Jefferson, Kacy and Andrew Claxton of Braselton, Kameron and Tasha Doster of Winder, John and Mallory Gault of Greenville, S.C., Jacob and Courtney Gault of Union, S.C.; 6 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Barbara Smith; sisters and brother-in-law, Virginia Jones Brenda and Edward Rutledge; brother-in-law, Jimmy Piper all of Loganville; sister-in-law, Linda Malcom of Acworth and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Crossroads Baptist Church General Fund. The family will receive friends from 11 AM – 12 noon prior to the service at Crossroads Baptist Church in Eatonton, GA. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jerry E. Smith please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

