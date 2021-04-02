Obituary and funeral service: Jerry Haulk Greene, 80, of Loganville

Mrs. Jerry Haulk Greene, age 80 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Loganville First United Methodist Church. Rev. Owen Skinner, Rev. Bill Green, and James Rowden will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM at the church.

Jerry was born on June 23, 1940 in Conyers, Georgia to the late Chandler Vernie Haulk and Doris Dana Atha Haulk. She was a member of Loganville First United Methodist Church and had been a childcare provider for numerous years. In addition to her parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Edmond Green, and her brothers, Larry Haulk and Jimmy Haulk. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Bruce E. & Lisa Greene of Oxford; son, Bryant Greene of Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Sandy & Jeff Slaick of Walnut Grove; 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Pat Hogan of Dawsonville, Sue Bailey of Dawsonville, Chandler Haulk of Buena Vista, Phil & Libby Haulk of Loganville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.