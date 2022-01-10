Obituary and funeral service: Jerry Wayne Baker, 79, of Good Hope

Jerry Wayne Baker, age 79, of Good Hope, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Wilburn Hill and Mr. Buck Chandler will officiate.

Jerry was a Retired Truck Driver; 50 years with Loganville Fergus Masonic Lodge #135 F&AM. He was an avid wood (bowl maker), loved the Lord, loved life and his family, friends and loved to talk and loved farming on the Ruark Farm. He was a member of Gibbs Memorial Baptist Church.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle & Ellen Baker; brother, Royce Baker. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Opal Wade Baker of Good Hope; children, Wayne & Tammy Baker of Loganville, Kenny & Leigh Baker of Buckhead, Wendy & Bryan Beck of Loganville; grandchildren, Levi, Dylan, Jacob, Alexis, Nash, Lily and Doyle; sisters, Veo Wade of Loganville and Peggy & Tony Hewatt of Covington and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fergus Masonic Lodge #135, 166 Rock St. Loganville, GA 30052 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 16 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Ga 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.