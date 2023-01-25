Obituary and funeral service: Jesse ‘PawPaw’ Weaver, Jr., 63, of Loganville

Jesse “PawPaw” Weaver, Jr., age 63 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Jesse was a mechanic for Statham Tire. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Esalene (Fortson) Weaver; brothers, Tommy Weaver and Benny Weaver; and sister, Carolyn Weaver Martin. Jesse is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Teresa Smith Weaver of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Chris Hargrove of Thomaston; son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Ashley Weaver of Loganville; brother and sister-in-law, James and Virginia Weaver of Hull; sister, Marolyn and Floyd Tripplet of Oxford; sisters-in-law, Ruby Weaver of Abbeville and Linda Weaver of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Alex Hargrove, Brooklee Hargrove, Carlee Hargrove, Dallton Hargrove, Emma Hargrove, Franklin Hargrove, all of Thomaston, and Avonlea Weaver of Loganville; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.