Obituary and funeral service: Jessie Atha Ford, 91, of Monroe

Ms. Jessie Atha Ford, 91, of Monroe, Georgia previously of Snellville, Georgia, passed away on September 3, 2021. She was born on October 27, 1929, in the Youth Community of Loganville, Georgia, to Robert and Leila Atha. She was the 5th child of eight children and was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved 7 siblings.



Ms. Ford was married to Olen Garland Ford for 45 years who preceded her in death in 1999.



She is survived by her daughter, Patti and husband Hoyt Stancil, grandson Preston and wife Ashley Stancil, great grands Presley (age 13) and Summer (age 11) Stancil, several beloved sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



A celebration of life graveside service officiated by retired Pastor J.B. Reese will be held on her birthday, October 27, 2021, at 1 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1525 Scenic Hwy N, Snellville, Georgia.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

