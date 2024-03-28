Obituary and funeral service: Jessie Lyn Kester, 15, of Loganville

This past Tuesday, our sweet little girl, Jessie Lyn, tragically passed away to be with the Lord. We are devastated and ask for prayers.



Jessie Lyn was an amazing, extremely talented, kind, and loving daughter that her parents and siblings could have ever asked for.



She truly accomplished so many things at such a young age. To start, she can be found in the Walton Tribune. At the age of 14, she painted a large, four-panel storefront of Southern Billiards in Loganville, where she gave God the glory for being able to accomplish such a task for the first time. Additionally, she had an article that she wrote, printed about the recent Elvis movie, including a lifelike drawing she did of Elvis in the same newspaper.



She was very involved with her school, Summit Academy. Her first love was writing and illustrating for the school newspaper, the Summit Quill. Jessie Lyn’s talent was far more than her ability to write; her drawings were well beyond her age. She honored the Lord with her writing. Her attention to detail and the ease of putting images on paper were just amazing. She was musically talented, playing the piano and acoustic guitar and singing. She recently wrote a song that will be played at her Celebration of Life, where much of her artwork will also be displayed. From a very young age, she enjoyed performing and singing with a microphone in hand with family and friends. She loved visiting the Art Guild in Monroe, where she loved being immersed in art.



Jessie Lyn also enjoyed many other things: going to the lake, riding around in the boat, watching sunsets from the bow, swimming, and tubing with her friends and brothers. She enjoyed nature, hiking to numerous waterfalls, and swimming in the Chattooga River in South Carolina every summer with her family. She skated regularly and played soccer for Victory Baptist School as the right guard. She liked literature, poetry, drama from a young age, and played chess. Most would not know, but she loved riding her Honda CRF125 dirt bike. She often attended car shows with family.



We will miss her desperately, but we are assured that she is resting in the arms of Jesus and greeted by those who have preceded her. She was baptized at New Testament Baptist Church and lived a stellar life in the eyes of her parents, family, and friends. Her sweet, gentle smile and delicate way will always be held dearly in the memories of those who knew and loved her. Her motto was to always smile and be kind and friendly to everyone and to be a true Christian friend to those who are most overlooked. She loved to tell others that the Christian life is the best life! Her legacy is that love and kindness conquer all!



I invite ALL to come and see her artwork and celebrate with us the 15 years we had with her. Visitation and the Celebration of Life will be on Friday, March 29, with visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. After the celebration, food will be provided; we invite all to stay.



Celebration of Life will be held:



New Testament Baptist Church

2165 Broadnax Mill Rd,

Loganville, GA 30052



Jessie Lyn’s final resting place will be at Corinth Baptist Church, 530 Old Clemson Hwy, Seneca, South Carolina, on April 2nd at 2 p.m. All are invited.



