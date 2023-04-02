Obituary and funeral service: Jim Martin, 66, of Monroe

Jim Martin, age 66 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Center Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Rando Acres officiating. The body will lie in state 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens, Loganville.

Jim was a United States Army Veteran and served in the Special Forces during Vietnam. He worked for ADT Security prior to his retirement. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Lester and Frances Louise (Busby) Martin. Surviving are his loving wife, Sheila (Spears) Martin of Monroe; son, Shawn Michael Martin of Monroe; brother, William Martin; sister, Valerie Irwin; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

