Obituary and funeral service: Jimmy Conner, 82, of Trion, Ga., formerly of Monroe

Jimmy Conner, age 82, of Trion, Ga. formerly of Monroe, Ga, passed away on May 16, 2022.

Born May 29, 1939, in Monroe, Ga, he is the son of the late Mel and Emma Nettie Conner of Monroe. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe and a 1957 graduate of Monroe High School. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force before graduating from the University of Georgia in 1967. He enjoyed a 30-year career with State Farm Insurance as an automobile appraiser/estimator before retiring in 1999. He was also a 32nd degree Mason.

He and his wife, Anne, enjoyed spending time at Lake Sinclair, especially when their children, spouses and grandchildren could join them. Over the last 32 years he spent countless hours helping others to recover from alcoholism at community, state, and national level events. He was very passionate about his service with AA, enjoying the fellowship and touching the lives of countless people as he trudged the road of happy destiny. Predeceased by his wife, Anne Conner and daughter, Toni Lynne Carper. He is survived by his sons Jimmy David Conner, Jr. and wife Lee Ann of Marietta, Ga, and Jeffrey (Bo) Conner and wife Angie of Trion, Ga. Grandchildren Christin Carper of Huntsville, Alabama, Christopher Carper of Bethlehem, Ga, Scott and Chancey Conner both of Marietta, Ga, Cody, Kendra, and Kaitlyn Conner all of Trion, Ga and 4 great grandchildren.

“In lieu of flowers we ask all members to follow the 7th Tradition. All others please make a donation to the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home at https://georgiasheriffsyouthfoundation.org/donate/.”

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Randy Parsons will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM till 3:00 PM on Sunday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jimmy Conner please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.