Obituary and funeral service: Jimmy Dilmus Womack,75, of Loganville

Jimmy Dilmus Womack, age 75 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday November 16, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home Lawrenceville, with Rev. Jason Rowe officiating. Interment will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceville, GA. Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Jimmy retired from the US Postal Service. He also worked as a builder and bus driver. He served in the Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. Jimmy was an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Lee and Florine Fuller Womack, and sister, Florine Womack. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Hansen Womack, of Loganville; sons, Kenneth Womack, Loganville, GA and Timothy Womack, Sandy Springs, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Carrie & Jason O’Hern, Destin, FL; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Mary Ellen Womack; sister, Faustine Payne, brother Tommy Womack; sister, Nancy Smith; and numerous family and friends.

