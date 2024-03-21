Obituary and funeral service: Jimmy Neal Howard, 81, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a video memorial tribute to Jimmy Neal Howard

Jimmy Neal Howard, 81, of Monroe, Georgia, passed away March 17th, 2024. His funeral service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Social Circle, GA on Saturday March 23rd at 12:00 PM followed by interment at the church cemetery next to his beloved wife.

Mr. Howard was born in Rutledge, Georgia on August 23, 1942 to Horace and Alma (Malcom) Howard. He married Dianne Howard on October 13, 1963. He had a long, successful career with Delta Printing Company and Unisource Paper.

Poppy, as his family affectionately referred to him, was a very well respected member of his community. He enjoyed managing many of his rental properties, and tending to his farm in Walton County. He rose early every morning to walk his property with his dogs. Jimmy loved to go out to eat, and was a fixture at lunch at many of our community restaurants.

Poppy loved his family more than anything. He was very involved with his sons, Rick and Greg, and the boys grew up being very involved in all of the activities that they had interest in doing. Later in life, he derived much joy being a grandpa to his granddaughter Taylor and his grandson Shane.

Poppy was well known for his kindness and his outgoing personality and he will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his sons Rick (Angela) Howard, of Monroe, GA, and his son Greg Howard, of Conyers, GA as well as his grandchildren Taylor Howard, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Shane Howard of Monroe, GA.

