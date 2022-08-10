Obituary and funeral service: Jimmy Nix, 61, of Monroe

Jimmy Nix, age 61 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 12, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor John Walker will officiate. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe.

Jimmy was the Owner Operator of Nix Construction. He was a member of St. Stephen United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Luther Duane Nix, Sr. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Sherry Nix; children James Earl Nix II, Wendy and Alan Tarpley, Cindy Nix, Matt Nix, Leslie and Will Black, John Wesley Nix all of Monroe; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; mother, Louise Nix of Monroe; brothers, Buddy Nix, David Nix, Kenny Nix, Darrell Nix, Daniel Nix, Doug Nix, Adam Nix all of Monroe.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 8 PM on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.