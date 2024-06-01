Obituary and funeral service: Jimmy Wall, 84, of Monroe

Jimmy Wall, age 84 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Jimmy served honorably in the United States Army and was an Engineer for Aramco prior to retirement. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Frank Wall and Edna Fay (Anderson) Wall. He is survived by his wife, Yen T. Wall of Monroe, GA; son, John Anderson Wall of Martinez, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Jo Ann and Frank Dickenson of Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Alexis Parr, Chase Parr, Skyler Parr, Dylan Parr, Sage Dickenson, Sofia Dickenson, Saylor Dickenson; great grandchildren, Aubriella Salazar and Adalyn Salazar.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jimmy Wall please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

