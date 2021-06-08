Obituary and funeral service: Joan Ellington Hendrickson of Walnut Grove

Joan Ellington Hendrickson, of Walnut Grove, passed away on May 7, 2021. She was born in Porterdale, GA in 1944. Joan is survived by her beloved daughter, Connie Bailey of Walnut Grove; by Connie’s two half brothers, Rusty Hendrickson and Mickey Hendrickson, both of Ocala, FL; and by several cousins.

Joan had a quick wit, a playful spirit, and a sharp mind. She will be sorely missed by The Christian Workers Sunday School Class, her church friends, and her colleagues with whom she worked. The Card Ladies with whom she spent many hours in good natured competition will especially miss her and the enthusiasm she brought to the table.

Joan was always generous. She devoted many hours to her church and her community. At Corinth Christian Church where she had been a member for the past eleven years, Joan sang in the choir, worked in the nursery, and helped to prepare Wednesday night dinners. A cancer survivor herself, Joan always worked hard raising money for Relay for Life. And she was an active volunteer for Walton County Special Needs Association.

Joan retired from the Georgia Department of Education where she worked for 30 years. She was a senior auditor overseeing cafeteria funding. She also worked for a number of years for H&R Block. Joan made many lifelong friends among the people with whom she worked.

Through her involvement with her church and her volunteer activities, Joan “adopted” many young people whom she encouraged and helped in whatever ways she could. In lieu of flowers, Connie asks that memorial contributions in Joan’s memory be made to Will Beam, one of those young people who found a place in her heart in order to help Will further his education toward a career in Christian ministry. Memorial gifts should be sent to: Will Beam, 7900 Johnson Drive, Box # 1548, Knoxville, TN 37998.

A Memorial Service for Joan and James A. Bailey will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Corinth Christian Church in Loganville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.