Obituary and funeral service: JoAnn Malcolm, 90, of Loganville

JoAnn Malcolm, age 90 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. A service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA 30656. A visitation will be held immediately following the service at the Malcolm residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Church, 548 Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem, GA 30620.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her daughter, Ginger Brock Gilpin, and parents, Guy Hugh and Nelle (Westbrook) Snellings. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Sammy Malcolm; children, Connie Brock Cannon (Scott) of Gainesville; Jill Benedict (Randy York) of Loganville; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.