Obituary and funeral service: Joann Tullis, 72, of Loganville

Joann Tullis age 72 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, April 26, 2021 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Rev. Jeff Lyle officiating. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends before the service from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Mrs. Tullis is survived by her husband, Glendon Tullis, Loganville; son & daughter-in-law, Jeff & Nesha Tullis, Grayson; daughter, Michelle Brady, Loganville; brother & sister-in-law, Donald & Linda Haney, Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Austin Tullis, Grayson; Chloe Stevens, Lawrenceville; Lily Tullis, Grayson; Isaac Tullis, Grayson; Lincoln Tullis, Grayson; Tiffany Haney, Loganville; Anthony Brady, Loganville; Corey Brady, Loganville.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 770-962-3100.

