Obituary and funeral service: JoAnne (Bryan) Blackwell, 88, of Loganville

JoAnne (Bryan) Blackwell, age 88 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at Faith Community Church in Grayson, GA on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Steve Mason officiating. Interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, GA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Theodore Blackwell, Sr. and son, William Theodore Blackwell, Jr. JoAnne is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Rick & Teresa Blackwell, Lawrenceville, GA and David & Sandra Blackwell, Woodstock, GA; grandchildren, Kevin Blackwell, Lawrenceville, GA; Josh & Dee Blackwell, Winder, GA; Jasmin & David Woodworth, Alpharetta, GA; Emily Blackwell, Richmond, VA; and Abby Blackwell, Lawrenceville, GA; and great grandchildren, Will Blackwell, Zoe Woodworth, Lulu Blackwell, and Sabrina Blackwell.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 9:00 -11:00 AM at Faith Community Church.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of JoAnne Blackwell please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.