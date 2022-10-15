Obituary and funeral service: JoAnne Morris, 82, of Loganville

JoAnne Morris, age 82 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at First Baptist Loganville, 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Pastor Steve Morse and Pastor Ronnie Kendall will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

JoAnne was a member of Loganville Baptist Church. She retired from Walton County Board of Education with over 35 years of service. JoAnne worked as a secretary at all of the schools in Loganville, working last at Walnut Grove Elementary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Mary Jo (Payne) Vinson; and son-in-law, Scott Melton. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Wayne Morris of Loganville, GA; daughter, Lisa Melton of Easley, SC; son, Kevin Morris of Loganville, GA; sister, Carolyn Morrow of Stockbridge, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Laymon and Patty Vinson of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Colin and Elyse Melton, Caleb Melton, Rachel Melton and Grace Morris; great grandchildren, Ella Melton and Owen Melton; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Loganville Baptist Church WMU, P.O. Box 1793, Loganville, GA 30052 or to Walton County Christian Learning Center, 3330 Old Zion Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of JoAnne Morris please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.