Obituary and funeral service: Joanne Wardell, 90, of Loganville

Joanne Wardell, age 90 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. James Merritt officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens, Loganville.

Joanne worked as a Church Secretary for First Baptist Church of Snellville for 37 years where she was a member. She was the youngest of nine children and the last one to go. Joanne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy Rudolph Wardell, Sr.; and parents, Joseph Martin and Anna (Price) Kincaid. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Wardell Greene of Loganville; sons and daughters-in-law, Rudy (Karla) Wardell, Jr. of Loganville and Dan (Sabrina) Wardell of Monroe; grandchildren, Kathryn Wardell Bethmann, Spencer Wardell, Joanne Wardell, and Timothy Greene; great grandchild, Tripp Bethmann; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, May 1, 2023 and 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

